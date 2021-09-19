Tolerance.ca
The mysterious optical device Jan van Eyck may have used to paint his masterpieces – new research

By Gilles Simon, Maître de conférences HDR en informatique, Université de Lorraine
Researchers have long tried to unravel the puzzle of Jan van Eyck’s use of perspective in his masterpiece, the Arnolfini Portrait. New research suggests he may have had help from a novel machine.


© The Conversation -


