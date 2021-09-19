Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A broadcast boycott is the last chance to mount serious resistance against the Beijing Olympic Games

By MacIntosh Ross, Assistant Professor, Kinesiology, Western University
Helen Jefferson Lenskyj, Professor Emerita of Sociology and Equity Studies in Education, University of Toronto
Olympic broadcasters can help Canadians support the Uyghurs, Tibetans, pro-democracy advocates and others fighting for their human rights in China by cancelling their Olympic coverage.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


