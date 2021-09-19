A broadcast boycott is the last chance to mount serious resistance against the Beijing Olympic Games
By MacIntosh Ross, Assistant Professor, Kinesiology, Western University
Helen Jefferson Lenskyj, Professor Emerita of Sociology and Equity Studies in Education, University of Toronto
Olympic broadcasters can help Canadians support the Uyghurs, Tibetans, pro-democracy advocates and others fighting for their human rights in China by cancelling their Olympic coverage.
Sunday, September 19, 2021