Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Western University and other schools should cancel frosh week to stop rape culture

By Treena Orchard, Associate Professor, School of Health Studies, Western University
Share this article
Fear and frustration hang over London, Ont., where many people are discussing four formal allegations of sexual violence reported to Western University and sharing unconfirmed rumours about wider sexual assaults. Members of the Western community say they feel unsafe, especially young women and other vulnerable groups.

In response to the situation, students…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ With a post-lockdown Victoria in sight, the more we can contain transmission now, the easier the road ahead
~ The anti-vax movement is being radicalized by far-right political extremism
~ Federal election 2021: Why we shouldn't always trust 'good' political bots
~ A broadcast boycott is the last chance to mount serious resistance against the Beijing Olympic Games
~ View from The Hill: For Morrison AUKUS is all about the deal, never mind the niceties
~ Christian Porter quits cabinet, refusing to find out who gave him money for legal costs
~ How big is the Islamic threat in Mozambique? And why are Rwandan troops there?
~ What Nigerians told us about their mental health under COVID-19 lockdown
~ Pourquoi l'Algérie a-t-elle rompu ses relations diplomatiques avec le Maroc et quelles en sont les conséquences pour l'avenir ?
~ Nous avons voulu savoir d’où venaient ces mystérieux chats « des forêts » de Madagascar. Voici ce que nous avons découvert
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter