What Nigerians told us about their mental health under COVID-19 lockdown
By Levi Osuagwu, Research fellow, Western Sydney University
Kingsley Emwinyore Agho, Associate Professor, Western Sydney University
Richard Oloruntoba, Associate Professor of Supply Chain Management & Supply Chain Management Lead, Curtin University
In Nigeria, mental illness is highly stigmatised and mental healthcare is not widely available. Resources, facilities and health staff are in short supply and disorders may not be well understood at the primary healthcare level.
It’s been estimated that 80% of individuals with serious mental health needs in Nigeria cannot access care. With
- Sunday, September 19, 2021