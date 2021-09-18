Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

From vaxxing to doxxing: The social media power of Nicki Minaj

By Janine Mendes-Franco
After reporter Sharlene Rampersad pressed Minaj's relatives for an interview by implying their privacy would be more quickly respected by her local news outlet than by CNN, Minaj doxxed her.


© Global Voices -


