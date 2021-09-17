Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Authorizes Sanctions in Ethiopia’s Tigray Conflict

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Tigrayan men sit atop a hill overlooking part of the Umm Rakouba refugee camp, in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, on December 14, 2020.  © 2020 Nariman El-Mofty/AP Images Today, United States President Joe Biden signed an executive order that allows the US government to impose sanctions against those responsible for a range of serious human rights abuses in northern Ethiopia. The order establishes a sanctions regime that allows the US government to deny visas to and freeze the assets of individuals and entities responsible for or complicit in serious abuses and obstructing…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Biden urges countries to slash methane emissions 30% – here's why it's crucial for protecting climate and health, and how it can pay for itself
~ Ten ways to cut shipping’s contribution to climate change – from a researcher
~ Covax misses its 2021 delivery target – what's gone wrong in the fight against vaccine nationalism?
~ How women voters could decide the Canadian federal election — again
~ Road pricing could help drive down UK emissions – here’s how to make it work
~ Biden, EU urge 30% methane emissions cuts – a move crucial for protecting climate and health, and it can pay for itself
~ The Arctic Council has weathered 25 years of bumpy Russia-western relations – but can it adapt to climate change?
~ Guinea coup has left west Africa's regional body with limited options. But there are some
~ 'Tax the rich'? Democrats' plans to make the wealthy pay a little more will barely dent America's long slide from progressive taxation
~ Sir Clive Sinclair: even his failures were prescient inventions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter