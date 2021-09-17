Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Biden, EU urge 30% methane emissions cuts – a move crucial for protecting climate and health, and it can pay for itself

By Drew Shindell, Professor of Climate Sciences, Duke University
A large amount of methane emissions come from natural gas infrastructure and landfills – all problems companies know how to fix.


