Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Arctic Council has weathered 25 years of bumpy Russia-western relations – but can it adapt to climate change?

By Danita Catherine Burke, Fellow of the JR Smallwood Foundation, University of Southern Denmark
Promoting dialogue among Arctic states and peoples has been a great success, but the council must now adapt to tackle new and emerging challenges in this fragile region.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


