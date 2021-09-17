Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Tax the rich'? Democrats' plans to make the wealthy pay a little more will barely dent America's long slide from progressive taxation

By Gabriel Zucman, Associate Professor of Economics, University of California, Berkeley
Emmanuel Saez, Professor of Economics, University of California, Berkeley
In 1950, the top 0.01% of earners paid almost 70% of their income in taxes. By 2018, the super-rich paid proportionately less than the average for all other Americans.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


