'Tax the rich'? Democrats' plans to make the wealthy pay a little more will barely dent America's long slide from progressive taxation
By Gabriel Zucman, Associate Professor of Economics, University of California, Berkeley
Emmanuel Saez, Professor of Economics, University of California, Berkeley
In 1950, the top 0.01% of earners paid almost 70% of their income in taxes. By 2018, the super-rich paid proportionately less than the average for all other Americans.
© The Conversation
- Friday, September 17, 2021