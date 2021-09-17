Tolerance.ca
Sir Clive Sinclair: even his failures were prescient inventions

By Mike Reddy, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Computing, Engineering and Science, University of South Wales
Sir Clive Sinclair, inventor of the UK’s first mass-market home computer, has died at the age of 81. Pioneer of tiny portable devices, truly affordable computers and novel, electric forms of transportation, he leaves behind what some see as a checkered history of hit-and-miss inventions.

But Sir Clive’s contribution to British technology, and by extension the British economy, is beyond dispute. An icon of home computing, he created devices that were enjoyed by millions, the majority of whom would have been unable, in the 1980s when his computers were launched, to purchase the expensive…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


