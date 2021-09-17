Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Eritrea – 20 years of dictatorship, two decades with no independent media

By afroger
NewsOn 18 September 2001, Eritrean President Issaias Afeworki took advantage of the fact that the world was still stunned by the 9/11 terrorist attacks to transform his country into a dictatorship and ban all independent media. On the 20th anniversary of his crackdown in Eritrea, which is still a news and information black hole, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the release of all imprisoned journalists and urges Eritrea’s partner countries to pressure its government to lift the life sentence it imposed on media freedom.“All newspapers are banned, didn’t you hear that on the radio?” the…


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


