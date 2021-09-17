Tolerance.ca
3D-printed rocket engines: the technology driving the private sector space race

By Oliver Hitchens, PhD Candidate, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, University of Surrey
The volatile nature of space rocket engines means that many early prototypes end up embedded in dirt banks or decorating the tops of any trees that are unfortunate enough to neighbour testing sites. Unintended explosions are in fact so common that rocket scientists have come up with a euphemism for when it happens: rapid unscheduled disassembly, or RUD for short.

Every time a rocket engine blows up, the source of the failure needs to be found so that it…


