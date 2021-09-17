Tolerance.ca
Forgotten history: American aeronaut Jeanette Van Tassel lies buried in Dhaka Christian Cemetery

By Rezwan
A daredevil aeronaut from the US took part in the first manned balloon flight in present-day Bangladesh in 1892, which ended in a tragedy.


