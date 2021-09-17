Tolerance.ca
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya visits RSF: "Belarusian journalists need EU funding"

NewsDuring a visit to the headquarters of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in Paris today, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya agreed with RSF on the need for the European Union to provide significant long-term assistance to Belarusian journalists and media outlets that have had to relocate abroad.The former Belarusian presidential candidate and RSF’s staff discussed the disastrous press freedom situation in Belarus and the difficulties that independent journalists and media have faced since


