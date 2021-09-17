Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

We created holograms you can touch – you could soon shake a virtual colleague's hand

By Ravinder Dahiya, Professor of Electronics and Nanoengineering, University of Glasgow
The TV show Star Trek: The Next Generation introduced millions of people to the idea of a holodeck: an immersive, realistic 3D holographic projection of a complete environment that you could interact with and even touch.

In the 21st century, holograms are already being used in a variety of ways such as medical systems, education, art, security and defence. Scientists are still developing…


