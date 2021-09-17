Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
A football World Cup every two years? An expert runs the numbers

By Christina Philippou, Principal Lecturer, Accounting and Financial Management, University of Portsmouth
In May 2021, Fifa began exploring the idea of holding a men’s football World Cup every two years instead of four. Further plans have since been unveiled, and the proposal, which originally came from Saudi Arabia, has received support from some international organisations.

Fifa’s chief of global football…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


