Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia's state broadcaster RT going all-out to boost legitimacy of rigged Duma election

By Precious Chatterje-Doody, Lecturer in Politics and International Studies, The Open University
Ilya Yablokov, Lecturer in Journalism and Digital Media, Department of Journalism Studies, University of Sheffield
Share this article
Russia goes to the polls on September 19 to elect a new Duma – the country’s legislature. Russian elections are not known for their unpredictability – United Russia, the party linked to the president, Vladimir Putin, tends to come away with more than half of the vote. The remainder is split between well-established “opposition” parties including the Communist Party and the (populist right-wing, don’t be fooled by the name) Liberal Democratic Party.

Underhand administrative…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya visits RSF: "Belarusian journalists need EU funding"
~ We created holograms you can touch – you could soon shake a virtual colleague's hand
~ A football World Cup every two years? An expert runs the numbers
~ Women's police stations in Australia: would they work for 'all' women?
~ Sustainability must start with universities if the fashion industry is to change
~ Five of the best new crime novels to read this autumn (and one golden oldie)
~ Investing in sport is still good business for big companies (and vital for fans too)
~ Belarus: Free Human Rights Defenders
~ Forget nose spray, good sex clears a stuffy nose just as effectively — and is a lot more fun
~ South Africa's troubled power utility is being reset: CEO sets out how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter