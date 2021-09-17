Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Women's police stations in Australia: would they work for 'all' women?

By Amanda Porter, Senior Fellow (Indigenous Programs), The University of Melbourne
Ann Louise Deslandes, Independent journalist, writer and researcher, University of Sydney
Crystal McKinnon, Indigenous Research Fellow, RMIT University
Marlene Longbottom, Aboriginal Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Wollongong
Establishing specialist women’s police stations has been suggested as a solution to violence against women in Australia. However research does not cover racial and gender inclusion in this policing.


