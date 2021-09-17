Investing in sport is still good business for big companies (and vital for fans too)
By Lorenzo Kurras, PhD Candidate, WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management
Sascha L. Schmidt, Professor and Director, Center for Sports and Management, WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management
The pandemic has placed enormous pressure on sport. Major competitions and events have taken place without supporters and fans, and vital sponsorship budgets have been drastically cut.
According to one report the value of sponsorship across all sports went down from US$22 billion (£16 billion) in 2019 to US$12.9 billion (£9.4 billion) in 2020.
As one of the most important sources of income for sports organisations, such cuts…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, September 17, 2021