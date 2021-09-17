Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Free Human Rights Defenders

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image In The Hague, Netherlands, on August 7, a demonstrator holds a placard showing the names of some of those arbitrarily detained in Belarus for protesting against President Alexander Lukashenko, and calling for their release. © 2021 Charles M Vella / SOPA Images/Sipa via AP Images (Berlin) – Belarusian authorities should immediately free human rights defenders who are behind bars on bogus, politically motivated charges, Human Rights Watch said today. Twenty-three human rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, have joined forces in a campaign to demand the release…


© Human Rights Watch -


