Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forget nose spray, good sex clears a stuffy nose just as effectively — and is a lot more fun

By David King, Senior Lecturer in General Practice, The University of Queensland
Share this article
Medical news is full of stories about promising new treatments for challenging conditions, or for additional health benefits of routine behaviours and habits. Who doesn’t want to feel good about drinking coffee or eating chocolate?

In this rich vein, a study


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Belarus: Free Human Rights Defenders
~ South Africa's troubled power utility is being reset: CEO sets out how
~ UN: World Leaders Should Address Rights Crises
~ Burundi: Allegations of Killings, Disappearances, Torture
~ RSF and 44-NGO coalition urge Chinese President Xi Jinping to release Covid-19 reporter on hunger strike
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the Anglosphere's reassertion in the Indo-Pacific
~ 'Bloody fool!': why Ripper the musk duck, and many other talkative Aussie birds, are exciting biologists
~ European Parliament Calls for UN Probe into Beirut Blast
~ India: Government Raids Targeting Critics
~ Emirates tasked Mossad with World Expo security
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter