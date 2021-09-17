Tolerance.ca
UN: World Leaders Should Address Rights Crises

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman and child at a camp for internally displaced people in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 13, 2021. © 2021 Bernat Armangue/AP Images (New York) – World leaders gathering at the United Nations General Assembly in New York should support actions to address the world’s major human rights crises, Human Rights Watch said today. They should warn abusive governments, including the most powerful, that they will be held accountable for grave violations. The General Assembly’s annual General Debate begins on September 21, 2021. Dozens of national leaders and foreign ministers…


© Human Rights Watch -


