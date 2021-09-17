Tolerance.ca
Burundi: Allegations of Killings, Disappearances, Torture

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye at his swearing-in ceremony in Gitega, Burundi, on June 18, 2020. © 2020 Evrard Ngendakumana/Xinhua via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Grave human rights violations have persisted in a context of insecurity in the 15 months since Évariste Ndayishimiye became president of Burundi, Human Rights Watch said. Until Burundian authorities address the root causes of the 2015 crisis and continuing impunity, the United Nations Human Rights Council, meeting in Geneva, should ensure that investigations into the human rights situation in Burundi…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


