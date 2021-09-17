Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF and 44-NGO coalition urge Chinese President Xi Jinping to release Covid-19 reporter on hunger strike

By hytang
Share this article
NewsOn September 17th, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and a coalition of 44 human rights NGOs urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to exonerate and release Covid-19 reporter Zhang Zhan, who has been on hunger strike since May 2020, for which she was forced fed. In a joint letter published on 17th September 2021, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and a coalition of 44 human rights NGOs urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to exonerate and release Zhang


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the Anglosphere's reassertion in the Indo-Pacific
~ 'Bloody fool!': why Ripper the musk duck, and many other talkative Aussie birds, are exciting biologists
~ European Parliament Calls for UN Probe into Beirut Blast
~ India: Government Raids Targeting Critics
~ Emirates tasked Mossad with World Expo security
~ C'est fini: can the Australia-France relationship be salvaged after scrapping the sub deal?
~ On the money: Kate Sheppard and the making of a New Zealand feminist icon
~ Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?
~ Do you think most people are trustworthy and helpful? How we measured 'social cohesion' and why its recent dip matters
~ Back to the Rafters review: series reboot is full of heart and reflects changing times
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter