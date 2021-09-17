Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the Anglosphere's reassertion in the Indo-Pacific

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics.

This week Michelle and Paddy discuss the revelation that anonymous donors covered some of former attorney-general Christian Porter’s legal fees incurred during his defamation case against the ABC.

They also discuss Scott Morrison’s upcoming trip to Washington for the QUAD forum, and what this means for the AUKUS partnership announced this week, which will see Australia acquiring nuclear-powered submarines.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF and 44-NGO coalition urge Chinese President Xi Jinping to release Covid-19 reporter on hunger strike
~ 'Bloody fool!': why Ripper the musk duck, and many other talkative Aussie birds, are exciting biologists
~ European Parliament Calls for UN Probe into Beirut Blast
~ India: Government Raids Targeting Critics
~ Emirates tasked Mossad with World Expo security
~ C'est fini: can the Australia-France relationship be salvaged after scrapping the sub deal?
~ On the money: Kate Sheppard and the making of a New Zealand feminist icon
~ Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?
~ Do you think most people are trustworthy and helpful? How we measured 'social cohesion' and why its recent dip matters
~ Back to the Rafters review: series reboot is full of heart and reflects changing times
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter