'Bloody fool!': why Ripper the musk duck, and many other talkative Aussie birds, are exciting biologists

By Anastasia Dalziell, Postdoctoral Associate, Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Cornell University
Justin A. Welbergen, President of the Australasian Bat Society | Associate Professor in Animal Ecology, Western Sydney University
The internet exploded after a musk duck was recorded saying “you bloody fool” , and a lyrebird cried like a human baby. So what’s the fuss all about?


