Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

European Parliament Calls for UN Probe into Beirut Blast

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The Lebanese Association of Lawyers march at the First Anniversary of Port Blast, Beirut, Lebanon, on August 4, 2021. © 2021 Elisa Gestri/Sipa USA/AP Images This week the European Parliament heeded calls from survivors of the August 2020 Beirut blast, families of the victims, and many human rights groups to establish an international, independent fact-finding mission within the United Nations framework into the disaster. It is the first parliament to publicly make this demand. The resolution also called on European Union member states to use targeted sanctions against…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ RSF and 44-NGO coalition urge Chinese President Xi Jinping to release Covid-19 reporter on hunger strike
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the Anglosphere's reassertion in the Indo-Pacific
~ 'Bloody fool!': why Ripper the musk duck, and many other talkative Aussie birds, are exciting biologists
~ India: Government Raids Targeting Critics
~ Emirates tasked Mossad with World Expo security
~ C'est fini: can the Australia-France relationship be salvaged after scrapping the sub deal?
~ On the money: Kate Sheppard and the making of a New Zealand feminist icon
~ Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?
~ Do you think most people are trustworthy and helpful? How we measured 'social cohesion' and why its recent dip matters
~ Back to the Rafters review: series reboot is full of heart and reflects changing times
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter