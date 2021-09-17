Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India: Government Raids Targeting Critics

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Policemen at the entrance of Press Enclave, which houses several newspaper offices, in Srinagar, India, September 8, 2021.  © 2021 Mukhtar Khan/AP Photo (New York) – Indian authorities are using politically motivated allegations of tax evasion and financial irregularities to silence human rights activists, journalists, and other critics of the government, Human Rights Watch said today. In September 2021, government financial officials have carried out raids in Srinagar, Delhi, and Mumbai on journalists’ homes, news offices, an actor’s premises, and the home and office…


© Human Rights Watch -


