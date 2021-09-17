Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do you think most people are trustworthy and helpful? How we measured 'social cohesion' and why its recent dip matters

By Nicholas Biddle, Professor of Economics and Public Policy, ANU College of Arts and Social Sciences, Australian National University
Share this article
Over the course of the pandemic, there’s been an increase in many aspects of social cohesion. But this may be slipping as lockdowns drag on. Here’s how we measured social cohesion, and why.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Emirates tasked Mossad with World Expo security
~ Back to the Rafters review: series reboot is full of heart and reflects changing times
~ When COVID patients are intubated in ICU, the trauma can stay with them long after this breathing emergency
~ Fitzgibbon is quitting politics but this doesn't mean Albanese can party
~ Thailand: Outlaw Torture, Enforced Disappearances
~ Electronic tracking of voters is a thorny topic in a tight federal election race
~ Ivermectin — whether formulated for humans or horses — is not a treatment for COVID-19
~ Five intellectual fashion statements from history that anticipated today’s dark academia trend
~ UK COVID plan: how will the pandemic play out this winter?
~ Facebook has known for a year and a half that Instagram is bad for teens despite claiming otherwise – here are the harms researchers have been documenting for years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter