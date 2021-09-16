Destroying vegetation along fences and roads could worsen our extinction crisis — yet the NSW government just allowed it
By Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, Centre for Integrative Ecology, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Ben Moore, Senior Lecturer in Ecology, Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, Western Sydney University
Jen Martin, Leader, Science Communication Teaching Program, The University of Melbourne
Mark Hall, Postdoctoral research fellow, Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, Western Sydney University
Megan C Evans, Lecturer and ARC DECRA Fellow, UNSW
Ross Crates, Postdoctoral fellow, Australian National University
Under a new code, rural landholders in NSW will be allowed to clear up to 25 metres of land outside their property boundary. This will be devastating for the wildlife that live or migrate there.
