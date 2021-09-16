Tolerance.ca
Tasmania's salmon industry detonates underwater bombs to scare away seals – but at what cost?

By Benjamin Richardson, Professor of Environmental Law, University of Tasmania
The industry says the deterrent is necessary, but evidence suggests the devices pose a significant threat to some marine life, including maiming and killing seals.


Read complete article

© The Conversation


