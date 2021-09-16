Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF expects progress on rules for the digital space at the Summit for Information and Democracy

By asie2
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) welcomes the world’s first Ministerial Summit for Information and Democracy, which will be held in New York on 24 September on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Launched by RSF, the Initiative on Information and Democracy aims to establish safeguards for the digital space so that online platforms and social media stop taking decisions that should be made by democratic institutions.


© Reporters without borders -


