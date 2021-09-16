New test to diagnose vaginal inflammation could help reduce risk of HIV infection
By Saberi Marais, Innovation Commercialization Manager, University of Cape Town
Jo-Ann Passmore, Associate Professor, University of Cape Town
Lindi Masson, Senior Research Fellow and Head of the HIV, Inflammation and Microbiome Working Group , Burnet Institute
Sexually transmitted infections and bacterial vaginosis can provide ideal conditions for HIV infection in women. A new test aims to detect these conditions even when women don’t show symptoms.
