Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Charting the wonderful touchstones on tragedy that go beyond a Western view

By Ato Quayson, Department Chair, Department of English, Stanford University
Tragedy and Postcolonial Literature is the latest book from Ghanaian literary critic Ato Quayson. In this Q&A with The Conversation Africa Ghana editor Godfred Akoto Boafo, he shares insights into the book.

How did the book come about?


It was gestated over a period of over 20 years. It started while I was teaching the paper on Tragedy at the University of…


