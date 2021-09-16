Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Is sexual abuse and exploitation rife in the music industry?

By Rosemary Lucy Hill, Senior Lecturer in Media and Popular Culture, University of Huddersfield
The popular music industry has a problem – men are sexually assaulting women. Male producers, record company execs and musicians are exploiting and abusing women musicians, women working in the industry and female fans. Male fans are doing it too. It’s not new. Phil Spector’s treatment of Ronnie Spector and Ike’s of Tina Turner has long been known.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


