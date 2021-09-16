Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Liz Truss: three areas where the new foreign secretary will have the most influence

By Jamie Gaskarth, Professor of Foreign Policy and International Relations, The Open University
In naming her as the new foreign secretary, Boris Johnson has handed Liz Truss a bewildering array of global problems and relationships to manage.

Foreign secretary is a difficult role, quite distinct from other posts in government. Many occupants are criticised for a lack of vision – which comes partly from a lack of control over events.

Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger described diplomacy as “the patient accumulation of…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


