Bullying, racism and being 'different': Why some families are opting for remote learning regardless of COVID-19
By Rebecca Collins-Nelsen, Postdoctoral Scholar, McMaster Children and Youth University, Department of Pediatrics, McMaster University
J. Marshall Beier, Professor, Political Science, McMaster University
Sandeep Raha, Associate professor, Department of Pediatrics, McMaster University
The COVID-19 pandemic has provoked a public debate about the value of learning online for elementary school students. Much of this dialogue has been negative, with a focus on the experiences that children are missing by not being a part of in-person classrooms.
In an effort to learn more about remote education at the elementary level, we collected data from those with the most first-hand experiences — parents, students and teachers — in the form of a survey and interviews.…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 16, 2021