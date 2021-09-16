Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AUKUS: is an arms race with China the price of 'Global Britain'?

By Barbara Yoxon, Lecturer in International Politics, Lancaster University
Share this article
A new military alliance between the US, Australia and the UK will, for the first time, provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

While not officially aimed at another country, the “AUKUS” deal aims to deter China’s growing influence in the South Pacific. While many policymakers believe deterrence is the only way to protect the west’s interests, this strategy carries significant risks to the UK and its allies.

AUKUS is a direct response to China’s recent efforts to modernise and expand


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF expects progress on rules for the digital space at the Summit for Information and Democracy
~ Two more journalists arrested in Myanmar’s continuing crackdown
~ COVID in schools – how ventilation can help to combat spread of virus
~ Do the northern lights make sounds that you can hear?
~ Making economic policy in South Africa in hard times: the role of human rights
~ Why the push led by South Africa to revoke Israel’s AU observer status is misguided
~ New test to diagnose vaginal inflammation could help reduce risk of HIV infection
~ Breastfeeding trends show most developing countries may miss global nutrition targets
~ Charting the wonderful touchstones on tragedy that go beyond a Western view
~ Is sexual abuse and exploitation rife in the music industry?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter