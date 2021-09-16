Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coastal flooding could save atoll islands from rising seas – but only if their reefs remain healthy

By Gerd Masselink, Professor of Coastal Geomorphology, University of Plymouth
Paul Simon Kench, Professor, Department of Earth Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Share this article
Communities living on coral atoll islands, which rarely rise more than four metres above the surface of the sea, face a strange paradox.

On the one hand, these islands are among the most sensitive to the effects of climate change, with sea-level rise and potentially increasing storminess expected to make coastal flooding events more frequent and intense. On the other hand, when waves overwash such islands during extreme weather events, new sediment from their surrounding coral reefs is typically deposited on the island, increasing its elevation.

So while the process of…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF expects progress on rules for the digital space at the Summit for Information and Democracy
~ Two more journalists arrested in Myanmar’s continuing crackdown
~ COVID in schools – how ventilation can help to combat spread of virus
~ Do the northern lights make sounds that you can hear?
~ Making economic policy in South Africa in hard times: the role of human rights
~ Why the push led by South Africa to revoke Israel’s AU observer status is misguided
~ New test to diagnose vaginal inflammation could help reduce risk of HIV infection
~ Breastfeeding trends show most developing countries may miss global nutrition targets
~ Charting the wonderful touchstones on tragedy that go beyond a Western view
~ Is sexual abuse and exploitation rife in the music industry?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter