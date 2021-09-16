Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five things we learned about the state of the planet at the world's biggest meeting of biodiversity experts

By Louise Gentle, Senior Lecturer in Wildlife Conservation, Nottingham Trent University
Share this article
Every four years, some of the biggest issues facing the planet are thrashed out in a global meeting of conservation scientists. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the global authority on the status of the natural world, recently hosted the World Conservation Congress in Marseille, France, which was attended by 4,000 people, from government ministers and academics to indigenous leaders and business executives.

It was the first opportunity since the pandemic for…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF expects progress on rules for the digital space at the Summit for Information and Democracy
~ Two more journalists arrested in Myanmar’s continuing crackdown
~ COVID in schools – how ventilation can help to combat spread of virus
~ Do the northern lights make sounds that you can hear?
~ Making economic policy in South Africa in hard times: the role of human rights
~ Why the push led by South Africa to revoke Israel’s AU observer status is misguided
~ New test to diagnose vaginal inflammation could help reduce risk of HIV infection
~ Breastfeeding trends show most developing countries may miss global nutrition targets
~ Charting the wonderful touchstones on tragedy that go beyond a Western view
~ Is sexual abuse and exploitation rife in the music industry?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter