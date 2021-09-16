Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID winter plan: UK blueprint doesn’t go far enough – here's a health expert's alternative

By Trish Greenhalgh, Professor of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford
Share this article
Without an adequate plan, the UK will be stuck in a cycle of rising deaths and measures introduced too late to counter them.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF expects progress on rules for the digital space at the Summit for Information and Democracy
~ Two more journalists arrested in Myanmar’s continuing crackdown
~ COVID in schools – how ventilation can help to combat spread of virus
~ Do the northern lights make sounds that you can hear?
~ Making economic policy in South Africa in hard times: the role of human rights
~ Why the push led by South Africa to revoke Israel’s AU observer status is misguided
~ New test to diagnose vaginal inflammation could help reduce risk of HIV infection
~ Breastfeeding trends show most developing countries may miss global nutrition targets
~ Charting the wonderful touchstones on tragedy that go beyond a Western view
~ Is sexual abuse and exploitation rife in the music industry?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter