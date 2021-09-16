Tolerance.ca
What is the Moon Festival? A scholar of Chinese religions explains

By Mario Poceski, Professor of Buddhist Studies and Chinese Religions, University of Florida
The Moon Festival, rooted in China’s long history and rich cultural traditions, will be celebrated on Sept. 21. In China, though, the festival is a three-day public holiday.


© The Conversation -


