Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paris Exhibition Puts Myanmar Junta's Repression on Display

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Installation of the exhibition Fighting Fear #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar Place du Palais Royal in Paris, from September 18th to October 17th 2021 © 2021 Bart Was Not Here The Myanmar military’s February 1 coup sparked the largest and most widespread protests in the country's recent history, showing people’s determination not to be dragged back into a dark past of military dictatorship. The military responded with ruthless repression, killing more than 1,000 people, arbitrarily arresting and detaining thousands, banning independent media, and cutting off internet access.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ RSF expects progress on rules for the digital space at the Summit for Information and Democracy
~ Two more journalists arrested in Myanmar’s continuing crackdown
~ COVID in schools – how ventilation can help to combat spread of virus
~ Do the northern lights make sounds that you can hear?
~ Making economic policy in South Africa in hard times: the role of human rights
~ Why the push led by South Africa to revoke Israel’s AU observer status is misguided
~ New test to diagnose vaginal inflammation could help reduce risk of HIV infection
~ Breastfeeding trends show most developing countries may miss global nutrition targets
~ Charting the wonderful touchstones on tragedy that go beyond a Western view
~ Is sexual abuse and exploitation rife in the music industry?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter