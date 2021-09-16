Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Journalist released in eastern Libya, but not yet really free

By raniac
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) welcomes the release of Ismail Ali Bouzriba, a journalist detained arbitrarily for nearly three years in Benghazi, in eastern Libya, but calls for an end to the draconian restrictions on his activities and his close surveillance by the domestic security services linked to Gen. Khalifa Haftar, who controls the eastern part of the country.


© Reporters without borders -


