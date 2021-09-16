Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Porter's funding from a 'blind trust' is an integrity test for Morrison

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
For a very intellectually smart man, Christian Porter often shows extraordinarily bad judgment.

After he was accused of historical rape, which he strongly denied, he believed he could remain as attorney-general, despite that being clearly not viable.

Then he chose to sue the ABC and one of its reporters for defamation, but quickly found this brought reputational risks and huge financial costs. The case was settled before going to trial.

Now Porter has disclosed, in an update this week to the parliamentary register of MPs’ interests, that he has accepted funds…


