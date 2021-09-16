Tolerance.ca
European Union: Member states urged to implement EU recommendations on journalists’ safety

By JulieM
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on European Union member states to implement the European Commission's newly adopted recommendations on journalists' safety, which are line with what RSF itself has been recommending for a region where media personnel face growing threats.The recommendations adopted by the European Commission today are the first that the EU has ever issued on journalists' safety and represent a step in the right direction in response to the


