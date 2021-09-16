Why is Justin Trudeau so much more popular abroad than in Canada? Podcast
By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Daniel Merino, Assistant Science Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Canadians head to the polls on September 20 in an early parliamentary election. In this week’s episode of The Conversation Weekly, two experts on Canadian politics profile the current prime minister, Justin Trudeau, and explore why he’s so much more popular abroad than at home. And we talk to a researcher who’s trying to understand why mosquitoes bite some people more than others.