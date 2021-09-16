Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ahead of September elections, Russia tightens grip on remaining online freedoms

By Tanya Lokot
Share this article
Ahead of Russia's parliamentary elections on September 17-19, the state's crackdown on opposition groups, circumvention tools and internet infrastructure has escalated to a fever pitch.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ European Union: Member states urged to implement EU recommendations on journalists’ safety
~ Why is Justin Trudeau so much more popular abroad than in Canada? Podcast
~ EU Should Address Beijing’s Assault on Rights
~ US Should Use Refugee Resettlement Slots Now
~ Northern Ireland: New arrests highlight continued need for justice for Lyra McKee
~ Biden announces COVID vaccine mandate for 100 million Americans. Australia shouldn't follow just yet
~ How do nuclear-powered submarines work? A nuclear scientist explains
~ COVID in Wilcannia: a national disgrace we all saw coming
~ African leopard sighting raises hopes for their conservation in southern Cameroon
~ Just 4.5% jobless during lockdowns? The unemployment rate is now meaningless
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter