Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Should Use Refugee Resettlement Slots Now

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A man walks with a child through Doña Ana Village in Fort Bliss, where Afghan refugees are being housed, in New Mexico on September 10, 2021. © 2021 David Goldman/AP Images United States President Joe Biden inherited a refugee resettlement program on life support after the administration of former President Donald Trump decimated it. Biden promised to resuscitate the program and raised the refugee admissions ceiling to 62,500 for this fiscal year, which ends on September 30, up from the low cap of 15,000 set by Trump. With only a month remaining in the fiscal year,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Ahead of September elections, Russia tightens grip on remaining online freedoms
~ EU Should Address Beijing’s Assault on Rights
~ Northern Ireland: New arrests highlight continued need for justice for Lyra McKee
~ Biden announces COVID vaccine mandate for 100 million Americans. Australia shouldn't follow just yet
~ How do nuclear-powered submarines work? A nuclear scientist explains
~ COVID in Wilcannia: a national disgrace we all saw coming
~ African leopard sighting raises hopes for their conservation in southern Cameroon
~ Just 4.5% jobless during lockdowns? The unemployment rate is now meaningless
~ Ethiopia: Eritrean Refugees Targeted in Tigray
~ Iraq: People with Disabilities Face Election Barriers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter