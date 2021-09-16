Biden announces COVID vaccine mandate for 100 million Americans. Australia shouldn't follow just yet
By Adam Hannah, Lecturer in Public Policy, The University of Western Australia
Katie Attwell, Senior Lecturer, The University of Western Australia
There are other pathways to increasing vaccination rates, while also fostering trust in the health-care system. These have proved difficult in the US, but are available in Australia.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 16, 2021